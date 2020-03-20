US Announces 1 Million Dollar Aid for Pakistan to Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], Mar 20 (ANI): The US on Thursday (local time) announced an initial aid of USD 1 million to Pakistan in order to help the country in combating coronavirus outbreak."The U.S.-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight #COVID19. The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in @USAID_Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response," Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary said in a tweet."And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov's epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now," Wells said in another tweet.According to Dawn, 453 cases of coronavirus have been reported from across Pakistan. (ANI)

