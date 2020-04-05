US Death Toll from Coronavirus Crosses 8,500

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Apr 05 (Sputnik/ANI): The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 8,500, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 312,249.New York has been the most impacted state by COVID-19. On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the death toll in New York had reached 3,565.US President Donald Trump on Saturday evening announced that Washington was looking at the possibility of restricting domestic flights in order to slow the spread of the disease.(Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)