US Diplomat Maries Royce Embarks on India Visit to Mark Fulbright Program's 70th Anniversary

Washington [US], Jan 28 (ANI): United States Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), Marie Royce on Monday (local time) embarked on a visit to India to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright Program in India."Leaving for my trip to #India. Looking forward to exploring #NewDelhi & #Ranchi to see @ECAatState programs, meet with #ExchangeAlumni, and visit #CulturalHeritage sites," tweeted Royce.During a week-long stay, Royce will visit an Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project and the American Center in New Delhi. She will also participate in events to promote studying at US universities, meet with Indian government officials and local partners to discuss two-way student mobility and exchange opportunities, and highlight our enduring strategic partnership with India, US State Department said in a statement.Later, Royce will deliver keynote remarks at a reception hosted by the U.S.-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright scholarly exchange program (known as the Fulbright-Nehru program) in India.She will discuss partnerships with the Indian Ministries of Human Resource Development and Culture and Tourism.In Ranchi, Assistant Secretary Royce will kick off the final event of week-long field hockey and leadership camp for girls in Ranchi.In partnership with ECA's Sports Envoy program, the Collaboratory, Arts Envoy, and local government and civil society, the camp empowers girls from Jharkhand to prevent human trafficking in their communities through relationship-building with law enforcement, digital social messaging, and performative storytelling.Royce will meet with local entrepreneurs, exchange program participants and alumni in both cities to discuss their program experiences and impactful work in their communities. (ANI)

