US President Donald Trump has ridiculed the shocking death of director Rob Reiner, the legendary filmmaker known for hits like When Harry Met Sally, saying that he died due to "incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome." Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Death Case Update: Hollywood Couple’s Son Nick Reiner Arrested in Connection With Double Homicide (Watch Video).

FreReiner and his wife, Michele, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home in California on Sunday.

Donald Trump Sparks Outrage with Controversial Remarks on Rob Reiner and Wife’s Tragic Death

Trump verbally attacked Reiner by characterising him as a "tortured and struggling" movie director who was "once very talented."

Taking to his handle at Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, " A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" Trump said.

Reiner was a prominent progressive voice, advocating for Democratic candidates, gay rights, and political causes in California. Though he once considered running for Governor's office, he chose to focus on activism rather than elected positions.

Meanwhile, the deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the family said in a statement.

Reiner, the son of famed writer and comedian Carl Reiner, first rose to prominence as "Meathead," the hippie son-in-law on CBS's groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family, winning Emmys as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 1974 and 1978.

He later transitioned into film, making his directorial debut with 'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984), an improvisational mockumentary about a heavy metal band.

Reiner delivered box office hits and beloved films across multiple genres, including the coming-of-age drama Stand By Me (1986), fantasy classic The Princess Bride (1987), romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... (1989), thriller Misery (1990), and courtroom drama A Few Good Men (1992). He co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment in 1987 and produced most of his films, including hits such as In the Line of Fire and Needful Things, according to Variety.

Born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, Reiner was raised in Hollywood and attended UCLA Film School. He began acting in TV shows like Batman, That Girl, and The Beverly Hillbillies, and appeared in his father's film Enter Laughing (1967). 'When Harry Met Sally' Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Found Dead at Home, Killed by Son Nick Reiner – Reports.

Reiner is survived by his children, Jake, Nick, and Romy, and was the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, daughter of his first wife, the late Penny Marshall, as per Variety.