US Stocks Open with Gains, Dow +3.8%, S&P 500 +3.6%

New York, Apr 6 (AFP) Wall Street opened higher on Monday as traders took heart from news of falling coronavirus death rates in hard-hit countries even as US cases were poised to spike and a meeting of top oil producers was delayed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.8 percent at 21,850.61 shortly after the open, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 3.6 percent to 2,579.03.

The tech-rich Nasdaq also gained, opening up 3.5 percent at 7,629.72. (AFP)

