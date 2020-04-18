Coronavirus Cases in US Surpass 700,000, Death Toll Reaches 36,773, Says Johns Hopkins

Deadly Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, April 18: The United States passed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. With the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world, the US had recorded 700,282 cases of COVID-19 and 36,773 deaths as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), according to the Baltimore-based university.

That marked an increase of 3,856 deaths in the past 24 hours, but that figure likely includes "probable" virus-linked deaths, which had not previously been counted. US Helps Pakistan in Fight Against Coronavirus, Provides USD 8 Million Financial Aid.

This week, New York City said it would add 3,778 "probable" virus deaths to its official count. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a toll Friday night of 33,049 dead, including 4,226 probable virus-linked deaths.

The United States has seen the highest death toll in the world in the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of Italy (22,745 deaths) although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. Spain has recorded 19,478 deaths, followed by France with 18,681.

