Bareilly, January 17: Uttar Pradesh Police said a Pakistani woman has been booked for allegedly forging documents to secure a job as an assistant teacher here in a government primary school, officials said on Friday. The woman had been employed as a teacher at Government Primary School, Madhopur since 2015, they said. She was terminated from her job last year following a report by the sub-divisional magistrate.

A case was filed against her following a complaint by the Block Education Officer of Fatehganj Paschimi, Additional Superintendent of Police (Northern) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. "Shumaila Khan is accused of using forged certificates to obtain the position of an assistant teacher at the Government Primary School in Madhopur," Mishra said. Fake Job Scam in Uttar Pradesh: 2 Youngsters Duped of INR 8 Lakh Under False Promise of Jobs As Clerks in UP Jal Nigam, Probe Underway.

"Khan had presented a domicile certificate issued by the SDM of Sadar, Rampur, during her appointment process. However, an investigation by the SDM revealed that the certificate was fabricated and Shumaila Khan was confirmed to be a Pakistani citizen. The investigation established that she concealed her identity and submitted false documents to secure the job," he said. Block Education Officer Bhanu Shankar said Khan was appointed an assistant teacher at Madhopur primary school in 2015 based on documents that later turned out to be forged.

According to the FIR, concerns were raised about the authenticity of these documents during the verification process. The SDM's report clarified that the domicile certificate was improperly issued based on false information. Consequently, the certificate was revoked. The Education Department sought clarification from Khan on multiple occasions but each inquiry reaffirmed the use of forged documents. On October 3, 2024, the District Basic Education Officer suspended Khan and subsequently terminated her employment, effective from her date of appointment, according to the FIR. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man in Muzaffarnagar Works as Government Employee for 31 Years Using Fake Documents, Caught After 'Retirement'.

Following an investigation and orders from the District Basic Education Officer, a case was registered by the Block Education Officer at Fatehganj Paschimi Police Station. Various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, including those related to fraud and forgery, have been added in the FIR. Police officials said that steps will now be taken to arrest the accused.

