Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A man allegedly duped two youngsters of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of offering them jobs as clerks in the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, police said on Saturday.

Following a court order, a case was registered in the matter on Friday against Mithilesh Singh, who belongs to Chhote Kazipur in the Kotwali police station area of Gorakhpur, said Circle Officer (Kotwali) Onkar Dutt Tiwari.

Ramkripal and his friend Rajneesh Kumar met Singh during a function in Kataiya Bazaar where he allegedly assured them of jobs in the UP Jal Nigam Rural Division within 15 days, police said.

Trusting Singh, the victims paid him Rs 4 lakh each. Subsequently, Singh sent them fake appointment letters via WhatsApp and instructed them to report for joining, they added.

After reaching the department, they discovered that the documents were fake. When the two confronted Singh and demanded a refund, he ignored them and later threatened to kill them, police said.

The matter is now under investigation, Tiwari added.

