Venkaiah Naidu Speaks to HM, Guj CM over Andhra Fishermen Stranded in Gujarat

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the plight of nearly 5,000 Andhra Pradesh fishermen stranded at Veraval and two other places in Gujarat, official sources said.

The chief minister told Naidu that the Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to arrange for their travel to the state by boats, the sources said.

The fishermen have been stranded in Gujarat since the lockdown was announced on March 24, they said.

The vice president expressed satisfaction that both the Centre and the two state governments have evolved a feasible solution to ensure the return of the fishermen to Andhra Pradesh by boats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)