Virat Kohli Tells What RCB's New Logo Means

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is happy with the new logo of the franchise."LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can't wait for #IPL2020#NewDecadeNewRCB," Kohli wrote on Twitter. Earlier today, the RCB unveiled their logo ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).RCB on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.The side's performance in the premier T20 tournament has not been up to the mark as the side finished last during the 2017 and 2019 campaign. In 2018, they finished at the sixth spot.Their last best performance came in 2016 as they made it to the finals of the tournament. (ANI)

