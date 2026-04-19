Virudhunagar, April 19: The death toll increased to 23 in a fatal accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, officials confirmed on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, District Collector NO Sukhaputra said that a second blast during rescue operations injured 13 personnel, adding that of the 23 dead, 19 bodies have been identified, 16 women and 3 men. Six injured victims remain in the ICU. District Collector of Virudhunagar said, "There have been 23 deaths so far in that incident. Of the 23 deaths, 19 bodies have been identified; 16 of them are women, and 3 are men. Six injured are in the ICU."

"While we were carrying out the rescue operation, a second blast occurred," Sukhaputra said. "As a result, approximately 13 people, including the police, our fire and rescue team, revenue team, and volunteers who were involved in the rescue work, are hospitalised." He added that none of the 13 injured rescuers had sustained serious injuries and that medical teams were treating them. The district administration said a senior IAS officer has been appointed to assist with rescue and relief operations. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway. Tamil Nadu Explosion: 18 Dead as Friction Sparks Blast at Firecracker Factory in Virudhunagar (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families affected by the sudden blast. On X, he wrote, "The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his condolences and prayed for the recovery of all the injured individuals. "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," said the Home Minister.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences on X post and said that, "I have requested the Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance". So far, 23 killed in a massive blast, out of which 19 bodies have been identified. Senior police officials said that at around 3 pm on Sunday, a firework unit near Kattanarpatti reportedly blasted. Virudhunagar Explosion: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief After Firecracker Factory Blast Kills 16 in Tamil Nadu.

Firecracker Factory Blast Kills 23 in Tamil Nadu

VIDEO | Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu: Five rescue personnel who got injured in massive firecracker factory blaze were brought to a hospital. Twenty two people have lost their lives in the incident. #TamilNadu #Virudhunagar pic.twitter.com/9Kjv1jQCgz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2026

Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu: At least 19 people were killed and six injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Kattanarpatti. The blast at Vanaja Firecracker Factory damaged multiple rooms while around 30 workers were present. Firefighters doused the blaze after an hour,… pic.twitter.com/LAkzdKIufF — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2026

On receiving information from the public, police, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. Further, rescue efforts are underway. Rescued individuals were shifted to a nearby government hospital.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)