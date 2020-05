Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) A doctor attached to Byculla Jail in central Mumbai has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

It was being found out if any inmate came in contact with the doctor, an official said.

Earlier, 77 inmates of Arthur Road Jail and 26 staffers were detected with the infection.

