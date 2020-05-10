VIRUS-GERMANY-MOTHER'S DAY Germany to Allow Entry for Mother's Day Visits

World. (File Image)

Berlin, May 10 (AP) Germany's interior minister is making an exception for cross-border entry to allow children who live outside Germany to enter the country for a Mother's Day visit.

The country's pandemic restrictions currently forbid entry into the country except for “compelling reasons” such as work. This would have prevented families that live across the border from visiting Sunday on Mother's Day.

But Interior Minister Horst Seehofer approved a decision by border police to include filial visits on Mother's Day to the list. Like cross-border commuters, they will also be exempt from the rule that requires people entering Germany to quarantine for two weeks. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)