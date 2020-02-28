Vivo Releases Apex 2020 Concept Phone with Edgeless Display, Gimbal Camera

Dongguan [China], Feb 28 (ANI): Vivo officially introduced its Apex 2020 concept phone today. It boasts ultra-premium features such as an edgeless display and a Gimbal-stabilising camera.In the official video, the Vivo Apex 2020 is seen sporting a 48-megapixel Gimbal camera at the back, along with 5-7.5X optical zoom. The concept phone features a 120-degree FullView Edgeless Display with an in-display front camera for selfies.The concept phone also has 60W wireless charging and supports 5G. Although this is Vivo's 'Vision Beyond', the Apex 2020 is unlikely to hit the commercial cycle given it is a concept phone. However, some of the features may be seen in upcoming smartphones this year. (ANI)

