Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action film, War 2. According to the latest update, the Bollywood star has suffered a leg injury while practising a dance sequence. As per reports, Hrithik, who is known for his smooth dance moves, ended up pushing himself a bit too much which caused the injury. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the source revealed, "Hrithik really pushed himself during the rehearsals of this energetic song with Jr NTR for War 2. He got a niggle in his leg during rehearsals that was quite uncomfortable ad when doctors insepected the injury, they advised him to not risk it further and rest his leg before continuing shooting." It was also revealed that the mega dance off song featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will not be shot in May 2025. The highly-anticipated upcoming movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr Set for Epic 15-Day Climax Shoot in Mumbai for Ayan Mukerji’s Film.

Hrithik Roshan Injures Leg While Shooting for Dance Sequence for ‘War 2’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)