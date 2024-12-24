2025 might not see Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen (at least as of now), but Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Rishab Shetty, and Alia Bhatt are gearing up to entertain audiences. With heavy hitters like Sikandar, Kantara: Chapter 1, War 2, and Housefull 5 slated for release, some of these films could become box-office juggernauts. Will Pushpa 2 feel the heat when it comes to these movies breaking its mammoth records? Hollywood Movie Releases 2025: ‘Superman’, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ – 15 Biggies Predicted To Be Box Office Blockbusters.

Here’s a look at 15 upcoming Indian films poised for pan-India success based on their star power, franchise appeal, and current buzz. This list spans not just Bollywood but also Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema.

1. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna

Maddock Films kicks off 2025 with this historical drama. The teaser, showcasing Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji, has already made waves. Can Chhaava replicate the success of Tanhaji?

2. Sikandar

Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan

Release Date: April 1, 2025

Director: AR Murugadoss

Cast: Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj

Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss for the first time in this action-packed entertainer. With 'lucky charm' Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star and Salman’s enduring box-office pull, Sikandar is already creating buzz.

3. Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as Jolly LLB

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla

The legal comedy returns with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi sharing screen space for the first time. Will this courtroom drama bring them together or pit them against each other?

4. Toxic

Toxic Poster

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Director: Geethu Mohandas

Cast: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani

After the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, Yash returns to the big screen in this gangster drama. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, known for hard-hitting films like Liar’s Dice and Moothon, this pairing of star and director has piqued curiosity.

5. Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu in Kannappa

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, R Sarathkumar

This Telugu fantasy epic features Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar in divine avatars of Lord Shiva. With its multi-star appeal, Kannappa has captured attention nationwide.

6. Housefull 5

Cast of Housefull 5

Release Date: June 6, 2025

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and more

The beloved comedy franchise takes its antics to a luxury cruise liner, boasting its largest ensemble cast yet. Expect laughs, chaos, and star power galore.

7. War 2

Fan-Made Poster of War 2

Release Date: August 15, 2025

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

The YRF Spy Universe gets a boost with Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan. Will cameos from Shah Rukh Khan or Alia Bhatt add to the excitement?

8. Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Director: A Harsha

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu

The gritty new tone teased in the posters hints at a reinvention for the Baaghi franchise. Can this film turn things around for Tiger Shroff?

9. Thama

Thama Title Poster

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal

From Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe, Thama introduces vampires into the mix. Expect surprise cameos from the Stree franchise.

10. Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 First Look Poster

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty

This prequel to the Kantara phenomenon explores the origins of the story. Can it turn out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025, just as Pushpa 2 did in 2024?

11. Jaat

Sunny Deol in Jaat

Release Date: TBA (Release Month - April)

Director: Gopichand Malineni

Cast: Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher, Randeep Hooda

After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol returns to the action genre. With an intriguing teaser, Jaat is already building momentum. ‘Jaat’ Teaser: Sunny Deol Mercilessly Bashes Goons and Reminds Us of His ’90s Movies in Gopichand Malineni’s Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

12. Coolie

Rajinikanth in Coolie

Release Date: TBA

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra and others

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s highly anticipated actioner might expand his cinematic universe (LCU) even though there is no official confirmation on this. The presence of Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan might ensure this could be Tamil's biggest Pan-India success in years.

13. Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle Poster

Release Date: TBA

Director: Ahmed Khan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and more

This ensemble comedy was delayed but remains one of 2025’s most anticipated releases. With a slew of production delays and casting changes, the question is - will it even be released this year?

14. Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar

Release Date: TBA

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur

A sequel to the 2012 hit, this action-comedy could double the fun. Will Salman Khan make a cameo this time?

15. The Delhi Files

The Delhi Files Poster

Release Date: August 15, 2025

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi

Following The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri returns with The Delhi Files. Can this film replicate the box-office success of its predecessor despite clashing with War 2?

Honourable Mentions: The Raja Saab, Alpha, Raid 2, L2: Empuraan, Lahore 1947, Sky Force, Devaa, De De Pyaar De 2

These films are gearing up to make 2025 a blockbuster year for Indian cinema. Which ones are you most excited for?

