2025 might not see Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen (at least as of now), but Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Rishab Shetty, and Alia Bhatt are gearing up to entertain audiences. With heavy hitters like Sikandar, Kantara: Chapter 1, War 2, and Housefull 5 slated for release, some of these films could become box-office juggernauts. Will Pushpa 2 feel the heat when it comes to these movies breaking its mammoth records? Hollywood Movie Releases 2025: ‘Superman’, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ – 15 Biggies Predicted To Be Box Office Blockbusters.
Here’s a look at 15 upcoming Indian films poised for pan-India success based on their star power, franchise appeal, and current buzz. This list spans not just Bollywood but also Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema.
1. Chhaava
Release Date: February 14, 2025
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna
Maddock Films kicks off 2025 with this historical drama. The teaser, showcasing Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji, has already made waves. Can Chhaava replicate the success of Tanhaji?
2. Sikandar
Release Date: April 1, 2025
Director: AR Murugadoss
Cast: Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj
Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss for the first time in this action-packed entertainer. With 'lucky charm' Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star and Salman’s enduring box-office pull, Sikandar is already creating buzz.
3. Jolly LLB 3
Release Date: April 10, 2025
Director: Subhash Kapoor
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla
The legal comedy returns with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi sharing screen space for the first time. Will this courtroom drama bring them together or pit them against each other?
4. Toxic
Release Date: April 10, 2025
Director: Geethu Mohandas
Cast: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani
After the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, Yash returns to the big screen in this gangster drama. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, known for hard-hitting films like Liar’s Dice and Moothon, this pairing of star and director has piqued curiosity.
5. Kannappa
Release Date: April 25, 2025
Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh
Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, R Sarathkumar
This Telugu fantasy epic features Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar in divine avatars of Lord Shiva. With its multi-star appeal, Kannappa has captured attention nationwide.
6. Housefull 5
Release Date: June 6, 2025
Director: Tarun Mansukhani
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and more
The beloved comedy franchise takes its antics to a luxury cruise liner, boasting its largest ensemble cast yet. Expect laughs, chaos, and star power galore.
7. War 2
Release Date: August 15, 2025
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana
The YRF Spy Universe gets a boost with Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan. Will cameos from Shah Rukh Khan or Alia Bhatt add to the excitement?
8. Baaghi 4
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Director: A Harsha
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu
The gritty new tone teased in the posters hints at a reinvention for the Baaghi franchise. Can this film turn things around for Tiger Shroff?
9. Thama
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal
From Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe, Thama introduces vampires into the mix. Expect surprise cameos from the Stree franchise.
10. Kantara: Chapter 1
Release Date: October 2, 2025
Director: Rishab Shetty
Cast: Rishab Shetty
This prequel to the Kantara phenomenon explores the origins of the story. Can it turn out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025, just as Pushpa 2 did in 2024?
11. Jaat
Release Date: TBA (Release Month - April)
Director: Gopichand Malineni
Cast: Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher, Randeep Hooda
After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol returns to the action genre. With an intriguing teaser, Jaat is already building momentum. ‘Jaat’ Teaser: Sunny Deol Mercilessly Bashes Goons and Reminds Us of His ’90s Movies in Gopichand Malineni’s Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).
12. Coolie
Release Date: TBA
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra and others
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s highly anticipated actioner might expand his cinematic universe (LCU) even though there is no official confirmation on this. The presence of Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan might ensure this could be Tamil's biggest Pan-India success in years.
13. Welcome to the Jungle
Release Date: TBA
Director: Ahmed Khan
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and more
This ensemble comedy was delayed but remains one of 2025’s most anticipated releases. With a slew of production delays and casting changes, the question is - will it even be released this year?
14. Son of Sardaar 2
Release Date: TBA
Director: Vijay Kumar Arora
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur
A sequel to the 2012 hit, this action-comedy could double the fun. Will Salman Khan make a cameo this time?
15. The Delhi Files
Release Date: August 15, 2025
Director: Vivek Agnihotri
Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi
Following The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri returns with The Delhi Files. Can this film replicate the box-office success of its predecessor despite clashing with War 2?
Honourable Mentions: The Raja Saab, Alpha, Raid 2, L2: Empuraan, Lahore 1947, Sky Force, Devaa, De De Pyaar De 2
These films are gearing up to make 2025 a blockbuster year for Indian cinema. Which ones are you most excited for?
