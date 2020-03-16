Warrant Against MLA Nitesh Rane in Riot Case

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) A sessions court here on Monday issued a bailable warrant against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and another accused for their alleged involvement in a riot outside a hotel in Worli in 2014.

There are 16 accused in the case, most of whom have been arrested. Rane was not with the BJP when the incident took place.

The warrant was issued against Rane and another accused as they have failed to appeared before the court till now.

The next date of hearing into the matter is on April 8.

Members of Rane's outfit Swabhiman Sanghatna and Shiv Sena clashed outside the Four Seasons hotel in Worli in February 2014.

According to police, Rane and a Shiv Sena leader got into an argument outside the hotel after which members from both sides got involved, leading to stone pelting in which policemen were injured.

A rioting case was registered against 16 people at the time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)