'We'll Fight, Digest Corona': Kolkata Confectionery Hands out Free Cakes, Sandesh to Spread COVID-19 Awareness

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): The dreaded infection Corona has been given a sweet avatar now.A sweet shop in Kolkata is giving 'Corona' sweets to its customers as gifts in a bid to spread awareness among people about the COVID-19.Cakes, cupcakes and other sweets such as sandesh designed with exquisitely detailed icing and flourish to resemble the virus.The owner of the shop said he wants to uplift the spirit of the people amid the gloom. "Thousands of people are dying due to coronavirus. It's a message to uplift the spirit of people that we will fight and digest corona and not vice versa," the owner told ANI.The West Bengal government had last month allowed sweet shops in the state to remain open for four hours a day, amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

