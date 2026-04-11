Keshiary, April 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched an attack over the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' and opposed the Uniform Civil Code, stating that the TMC will revoke the bill once in majority. Addressing a gathering here ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, CM Banerjee claimed that "free and fair elections are not possible" under the BJP's rule.

"They have spoken about UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the manifesto...I will vehemently oppose this. They are in majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won't be in majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain," she said. The CM also accused the BJP of attempting to bring the Delimitation Bill to Parliament, amid the ongoing elections in the country, without a debate. She claimed that the party wants to "divide Bengal and conduct NRC." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises BJP Over Its Promise To Implement UCC in State.

"Elections are going on and in the middle of that, they are bringing Delimitation Bill in Parliament. This was not even debated. The reason behind this is that they want to divide Bengal and conduct NRC here...I reiterate this, BJP will be gone one day very soon." Furthermore, she reiterated her opposition to the SIR of electoral rolls, calling it "an attempt to bring the BJP to power."

"Our fight is with 'Vanish Kumar' (referring to CEC Gyanesh Kumar)...SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. 90 lakh names have been deleted," she said. The CM further alleged that "two false affidavits were filed to cancel my candidature from Bhabanipur," questioning that, "They could not do it, but imagine if they could do this against me, what all they can do against others."

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, positioning it as a definitive roadmap to transition the state from "despair to development." Listing key commitments, Amit Shah said the BJP has outlined 15 major promises in its manifesto, aimed at addressing governance, development, and security concerns in West Bengal. ‘Mamata Banerjee Losing, Frustrated’: Ravi Shankar Prasad Attacks CM Over EVM Row, Says ‘You Won Through EVMs’.

‘UCC Means One BJP, One Policy’

केशियारी, पश्चिम बंगाल: मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, "...UCC का मतलब है एक बीजेपी, एक नीति... एक बीजेपी और सभी धर्मों का विनाश करने वाली..." (स्रोत: ममता बनर्जी फेसबुक) pic.twitter.com/W51kiisNaV — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) April 11, 2026

On legal and governance reforms, the BJP has proposed implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and introducing strict laws to curb cattle smuggling. This comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)