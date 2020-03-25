Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Vikram Samvat 2077, Navreh, Sajibu Cheiraoba 2020: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Festivities, Prays For Safety of Those Engaged in Combating Coronavirus

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on festivals, most of which mark the beginning of the new year, and said on this Navratra, he will pray for those engaged in combating coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, he greeted people on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. Chaitra Navratri 2020 and Vikram Samvat 2077 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings & Hike Messages to Celebrate Hindu New Year.

Navreh Mubarak! May this festival fill everyone’s life with good health and happiness. May we all come together to win the important battle that the nation faces against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May everyone be blessed with peace and prosperity. Special prayers for the good health of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

"We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a new year as per our traditional calendar. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," the prime minister said.

We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

He also said that as Navratri begins from Wednesday, he would pray for the good health, safety and success of those engaged in combating the deadly virus.

आज से नवरात्रि शुरू हो रही है। वर्षों से मैं मां की आराधना करता आ रहा हूं। इस बार की साधना मैं मानवता की उपासना करने वाले सभी नर्स, डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ, पुलिसकर्मी और मीडियाकर्मी, जो कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में जुटे हैं, के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुरक्षा एवं सिद्धि को समर्पित करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

"Over the years, I have been worshipping Maa (Durga). This time I pray for the health, safety and success of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media personnel who are engaged in the fight against coronavirus," Modi said.

