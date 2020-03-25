Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Vikram Samvat 2077, Navreh, Sajibu Cheiraoba 2020: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Festivities, Prays For Safety of Those Engaged in Combating Coronavirus
File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on festivals, most of which mark the beginning of the new year, and said on this Navratra, he will pray for those engaged in combating coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, he greeted people on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. Chaitra Navratri 2020 and Vikram Samvat 2077 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings & Hike Messages to Celebrate Hindu New Year.

"We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a new year as per our traditional calendar. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," the prime minister said.

He also said that as Navratri begins from Wednesday, he would pray for the good health, safety and success of those engaged in combating the deadly virus.

"Over the years, I have been worshipping Maa (Durga). This time I pray for the health, safety and success of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media personnel who are engaged in the fight against coronavirus," Modi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)