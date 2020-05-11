With 109 New Cases, UP COVID-19 Count Rises to 3,573

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): A total of 109 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 3,573 in the state, the health department said.The number of cases includes 1,758 discharged, 1735 active cases and 80 deaths."109 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 3,573, including 1,758 discharged, 1,735 active cases, and 80 deaths," the Health Department stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)