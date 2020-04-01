Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Tally at 24

Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): A woman, with travel history to Dubai, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Gaya, taking the total tally to 24 in Bihar, said an official on Wednesday."A woman, with travel history to Dubai, has tested positive for the COVID-19 positive in Gaya, taking the total cases to 24 in Bihar," said Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.He also said that a team has been formed to locate 81 Indians and 57 foreigners who came in the state after attending Delhi's Tablighi Jammat event.A meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat last month and several COVID-19 positive cases have been of those who attended the gathering.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that a total of 23 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now while one person has died due to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)