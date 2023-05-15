Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Bratislava, May 15 (AP) A crash between a bus and truck on a major highway in western Slovakia killed one person and injured dozens, officials said on Monday.

Firefighters reported that at least 59 people were injured.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Sends Tamara Parshina, 23-Year-Old IT Specialist to Jail in Moscow for Committing ‘Treason’, Sending ‘Personal Money’ to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Says Report.

The accident closed the D2 highway that links the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighboring Czech Republic, police said.

Details about the nature of the injuries have not been been released, but rescuers said some people were seriously hurt.

Also Read | Bushra Bibi, Wife of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Gets Bail From Lahore High Court in Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case.

Slovak media said the bus was carrying Hungarian tourists.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)