Mumbai, May 15: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a woman in Kremlin is said to have become the youngest to be arrested after she was accused of treason against the Russian state. The development comes at a time when Russia's Ukraine invasion is underway. As per reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent the 23-year-old woman to jail for committing "high treason" as she is reportedly said to have opposed the Ukraine war.

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, the 23-year-old jailed woman has been identified as Tamara Parshina. Reports suggest that the 23-year-old youngster was allegedly marched through the streets of Russia by armed male FSB officers. As per the report, Tamara works as an IT specialist and is being accused by the Russian state of sending personal money to Ukraine. Reportedly, Parshina sent her personal money to Ukraine's armed forces to use as they fight against Russia's invasion.

After she was accused of "treason", Parshina was detained and flown from her hometown and kept at Lerfortovo detention jail in Moscow. Reports also said that Parshina was allegedly arrested in March, however, her name has emerged just recently. If convicted, the 23-year-old IT professional will be jailed for 20 years.

Russia's Federal Security Service has accused Tamara of being "involved in committing high treason in the form of providing financial assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation". The FSB has also accused her of transferring her personal money to the Ukrainian armed forces which is seen as motivated by "political hatred and enmity" against Putin.

It is also sad that Tamara's money was allegedly used for "weapons, ammunition and uniforms". Meanwhile, Tamara's friends have denied the claims made by FSB. They said that she donated small funds to an organisation which has been helping people after Russia invaded Ukraine.

