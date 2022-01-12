Beijing [China], January 12 (ANI): One person was confirmed dead and eight were still trapped after flooding occurred in the building of a power station in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Wednesday, local media reported.

The flooding that took place at around 1:40 p.m. (local time) trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station. By 9 p.m. (local time), two of them were rescued and one was confirmed dead, Xinhua reported.

Some buildings and vehicles around the power station were also flooded, and a section of a nearby national highway was cut off.

More than 400 people have been dispatched to rescue the trapped personnel, and 150 residents have been evacuated, as per Xinhua.

Rescue work is still underway. (ANI)

