Los Angeles [US], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): At least one person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting during a party early Saturday morning in Phoenix, capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona.

Officers were called to an empty building near 35th Avenue and Earll Drive at around 5:30 a.m. local time, Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus was quoted as saying by a local newspaper, The Arizona Republic.

Responding officers found a woman inside with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Four other people with gunshot wounds showed up to local hospitals at around the same time, The Arizona Republic reported, adding that the victims range in age from about 17 to late 20s.

Phoenix police said it appears the shooting happened during an illegal party inside the empty building, and those people did not have permission to be there, according to the newspaper.

The incident is still under investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

