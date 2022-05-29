Oklahoma [US], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor festival early Sunday near Tulsa in the U.S. state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

The shooting took place at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people attending at the Old City Square in Taft, about 10 miles from Tulsa, local media reported.

Two teenagers were among the injured and no one has been arrested, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

More than 17,000 people have died in gun-related episodes across the United States over the past five months, including about 640 children and teenagers. (ANI/Xinhua)

