Tokyo, Jan 22 (AP) One person died and two others were injured in a knife attack Wednesday night outside a train station in Nagano in central Japan, and police were looking for a suspect who fled, authorities said.

Nagano police and fire department officials said a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 37-year-old man was wounded but conscious, while a 46-year-old woman had a head injury from falling.

Also Read | Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

Those attacked described the suspect as an unfamiliar middle-aged man, the Kyodo News agency reported. The stabbing occurred near a bus terminal outside Nagano station.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan, which has strict gun control laws. But in recent years there have been a number of high-profile cases involving random knife attacks and arson on subways. (AP)

Also Read | Stargate Project: USD 500 Billion AI Project From OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and Others Presents Golden Opportunity for India, Says Industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)