Ottawa [Canada], April 15 (ANI): Ten countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Sierra Leone, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian and displacement crisis in Lebanon and called for the protection of humanitarian workers in conflict zones.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday (local time), the countries remained "deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian situation and displacement crisis in Lebanon" and urged an immediate end to hostilities in the region.

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"We welcome the ceasefire agreed between the United States, Israel and Iran. We call for an urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon," the statement added.

The signatories stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times amid ongoing conflict, and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of humanitarian personnel working on the ground.

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"Humanitarian personnel, who dedicate themselves to protecting and assisting the most vulnerable, must be respected and protected," the statement added.

The countries strongly condemned attacks that endanger aid workers and reiterated that international humanitarian law must be upheld by all parties under all circumstances.

"Attacks that threaten the safety and security of humanitarian personnel must stop. International humanitarian law must be upheld by all parties to the conflict in all circumstances," they said.

The statement further underlined that adherence to international humanitarian law is essential to protecting human dignity, reducing civilian harm, and ensuring continued humanitarian access.

The countries also condemned the killing of UN peacekeepers and warned that the risks faced by humanitarian workers in southern Lebanon have increased significantly.

"We condemn in the strongest terms actions that have killed UN peacekeepers and significantly increased the risks faced by humanitarian personnel in southern Lebanon," the statement noted.

They further stressed the need for accountability for violations of international law affecting humanitarian personnel or obstructing their operations.

The signatories also referred to a declaration launched in September 2025 by over 100 countries aimed at strengthening the protection of humanitarian workers in conflict zones.

"We will continue working together to ensure that those who work to save the lives of others do not have to sacrifice their own," the statement concluded.

This comes after reports of the personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) getting killed due to the cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Earlier on April 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) briefly detained a UNIFIL peacekeeper after stopping a logistics convoy.

Following swift and direct intervention by UNIFIL's Head of Mission and Force Commander, along with its Liaison Branch, the peacekeeper was released within an hour.

Any detention of a United Nations peacekeeper constitutes a clear breach of international law. Similarly, any obstruction of peacekeepers' duties amounts to a violation of Resolution 1701. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)