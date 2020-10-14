Kabul [Afghanistan], October 14 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and 20 sustained injuries in two seperate blasts in Herat and Laghman province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, confirmed local officials.

Five civilians, including women and children, were killed and 13 others were injured after their vehicle had struck a roadside mine in Kesh-e-Kohna district, said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), quoted as saying by TOLO News.

"The civilians were on the way to a wedding party when the incident happened. The mine was placed by the Taliban," said Jailani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Arian further said that five other civilians were killed in a remote-controlled mine blast in Asmar district.

Three civilians were also killed and seven others, including a policeman, were wounded in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Mehtarlam city, the capital of Laghman province this morning, local officials said, according to TOLO News.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

