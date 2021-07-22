Beijing, Jul 22 (PTI) Thirteen workers trapped in a flooded tunnel of a construction site since last week in China's south Guangdong province have died, state media reported on Thursday.

A total of 14 workers were trapped in the construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the Zhuhai city's Xingye expressway, when the site was flooded on July 15.

Rescue efforts for the remaining worker continues, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the on-site rescue headquarters as saying on Thursday.

More than 2,400 rescuer workers and over 200 rescue vehicles have been dispatched to the scene.

However, the narrowness of the tunnel and complicated hydrological, geological and meteorological conditions have complicated the rescue work, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)