Lahore, Jun 28 (PTI) At least 15 persons, including children, were killed and 40 others injured in rain-related incidents in the last three days as the first spell of pre-monsoon hit Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the pre-monsoon spell across Punjab has begun.

"At least 15 people, including eight children, died, and 40 others were injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab during the last three days," it said in a statement.

Most of the cases in which people lost their lives involved wall and roof collapses in Lahore, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal, Chiniot, Multan, Sheikhupura, and Nankana districts of Punjab.

After a long spell of extreme summer heat, the pre-monsoon has provided a much-needed relief to citizens. Rains are also reportedly vital for agriculture and food security during this time.

The PDMA has requested citizens to avoid non-essential travel during inclement weather conditions.

“Do not live in dilapidated houses. Take care of the children and do not let them go near the rainwater drains, electric wires, and poles,” it said.

It said this first spell of pre-monsoon will continue till July 1. Rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorms is predicted in most districts of the province.

Punjab is predicted to receive 25 per cent more monsoon rains this year, it said.

