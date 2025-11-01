Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 1 (ANI): Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin on Saturday hailed the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur, declaring that "ADMM-plus remains proof that dialogue works, trust can be built, and unity remains ASEAN's greatest defence," as the forum addresses escalating global threats ranging from cyber warfare to climate crises.

Speaking at the 12th edition of the ADMM-Plus, Nordin stated that the forum has fostered cooperation and strengthened regional peace and security, while also highlighting the growing complexity of global challenges amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.

"This year's meeting is particularly special as we celebrate 15 years of the ADMM, plus 15 years of cooperation dialogue and shared commitment to regional peace and security. 15 years on, the ADMM plus remains proof that dialogue works, trust can be built, and that unity remains ASEAN's greatest defence," the Malaysian Defence Minister said.

"Today the world faces challenges that transcend borders - from cyber attacks to climate shocks, from food insecurity to pandemics. Powerful non-state actors in cyberspace are capable of disrupting societies, dismantling critical systems, and even destabilising governments. At the same time, climate change and natural disasters test our resilience every day. These challenges are not distant. They are happening now, and they demand urgent action. That is why our unity and cooperation through the ADMM-Plus are more vital now than ever," he added.

The ADMM serves as the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN member states, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, and its eight Dialogue Partners - India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand - to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

Nordin also pointed to global conflicts and condemned the weaponisation of humanitarian aid while expressing its deep concern over the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and Palestine.

He also urged all nations, especially major powers, to exercise their influence in accordance with international law.

"Every nation, large or small, must stand firmly against violations of international law and humanity. Malaysia expresses its deep concern over the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and Palestine, where starvation and deprivation are being used as weapons of war. Malaysia urges all nations, especially major powers, to exercise their influence in accordance with international law. In this context, Malaysia welcomes the United States' Comprehensive Plan to end the conflict in Gaza," the Defence Minister stated.

India became a dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992, and the inaugural ADMM-Plus meeting was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, in October 2010. Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus has been held annually to bolster defence cooperation among ASEAN and its partner countries.

Under the current ADMM-Plus framework, India serves as the co-chair of the Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism alongside Malaysia for the cycle 2024-2027. (ANI)

