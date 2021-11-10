Sanaa [Yemen], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Yemeni Houthi rebels pulled 178 bodies of their fighters from a frontline in Marib Province and moved them to mortuaries in neighbouring Dhamar Province on Wednesday, medics said.

"They were killed in the past 24 hours when fighting with the Yemeni government troops backed by the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the frontline of Al-Jubah district," one of the medics in Dhamar told Xinhua.

The Houthi group usually doesn't disclose its casualties.

Last month, the Houthis advanced into Al-Jubah in southern Marib after the government troops retreated and re-stationed on surrounding mountains and around the central city of Marib and Safer oil fields.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

