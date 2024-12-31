Shaljhandi [Nepal], December 31 (ANI): The 18th India-Nepal combined battalion level military training Exercise, Surya Kiran, commenced at Saljhandi in Nepal on Tuesday and will continue till January 13, an official statement said.

During the exercise, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of unorthodox modes of warfare including Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations and also on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations.

A traditional opening ceremony was organsied to mark the commencement of the exercise in which both contingents marched in harmony to the Indian and Nepali military tunes, as per the statement.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "The opening ceremony of 18th edition of Exercise Surya Kiran, a joint military exercise between India and Nepal, was held today at the Nepal Army Battle School, Shaljhandi, Nepal. The exercise is scheduled from 31 December 2024 to 13 January 2025. The objective of the exercise is to strengthen interoperability between the Indian Army and the Nepal Army in conducting Joint Operations under the UN Mandate. Two Nations, One Vision for Security."

Major General Prem Bahadur Gurung, General Officer Commanding Mid-West Division, Nepal Army addressed the gathering and exhorted the contingents to gain from each other's rich experience, enmesh the interoperability while simultaneously strengthening the brotherhood existing among the two nations, as per the statement.

The Indian Army contingent had reached Saljhandi on December 29 where they were accorded a traditional military reception. Around 700 defence personnel from both the Armies are participating in the event.

Exercise Surya Kiran showcases the strong bonds of friendship, trust and common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal. It also gives a platform for a productive and fruitful engagement between the armies of India and Nepal.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under United Nations Charter, according to the statement released by the Indian Army. (ANI)

