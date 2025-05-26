Watsonville (California), May 25 (AP) A woman and her adult daughter have been arrested after an infant died at an illegal day care they were running in central California, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 10.30 am on Saturday following reports of a baby not breathing at a home in Royal Oaks, according to a statement by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Also Read | All-Party Delegations Tell World Leaders About India's New Approach to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism From Pakistan.

The three-month-old child was pronounced dead at a hospital, the statement said.

Up to 30 children were inside the residence near Watsonville on the state's central coast, sheriff's officials said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Reveal Widespread Damage at Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase Than Earlier Presumed.

A 62-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter, both residents of Royal Oaks, were arrested for investigation of allegations including suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and operating an unauthorized child care facility, officials said.

Their bail was set at USD 50,000 each. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)