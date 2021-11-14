Taluqan [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): Two former Afghan government's security forces were killed on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Takhar province.

Unknown armed men gunned down two people in Khawja Ghar district of the northern Takhar province, said locals, reported Xinhua.

District official Mohammad Nazir has confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the case.

Provincial officials have yet to make comment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

