Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 17 (ANI): Two Indian nationals were among the three people killed in a fuel petrol tank explosion near a major oil storage facility in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, local media reported on Monday.

Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack that was suspected to have been carried out by drones, reported WAM, state news agency today.

Two Indians and one Pakistani were killed and six injured in a fuel tanker explosion in Abu Dhabi, WAM said.

Police earlier today said that an explosion involving three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and a fire in the construction site of the emirate's new airport extension were potentially caused by drones the news agency said.

"The fire provoked an explosion in three tanks for transporting fuel in the Misfah area near the fuel depots of the Emirati state-owned company ADNOC," the police said in a tweet earlier, according to Sputnik.

"Also, a small fire broke out in the construction area of the new airport of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. According to the preliminary version, this happened as a result of a drone hit," the police added,

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, at the same time of the explosion, told the Almasirah broadcaster that the Yemeni rebel group will soon reveal details about the military operation in the UAE territory.

The UAE intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition but it scaled down its operations in 2019, according to WAM. (ANI)

