Nashville, May 27 (AP) Two people were killed and dozens injured when a Greyhound bus and a passenger vehicle crashed in Tennessee, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on a highway in Madison County.

Nearly 40 people were injured, and roughly 27 of them were taken by ambulance to receive further medical care, according to a social media post by Madison County Fire Rescue.

Authorities did not immediately say whether those who died in the collision were in the bus or in the other vehicle.

In its investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has reconstructed the crash scene and is rebuilding the mechanical systems of the bus.

The agency said its investigation was ongoing and further details were limited as of Tuesday afternoon.

A Greyhound spokesperson told news outlets that the bus was travelling from Memphis to Nashville with 32 passengers, the driver and a backup driver on board, adding that most of the people taken to the hospital had since been released. (AP)

