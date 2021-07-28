Peshawar, Jul 28 (PTI) Two children were killed and an equal number injured in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last 24 hours, the disaster management authority said on Wednesday.

The casualties were reported after the roof of a house collapsed in Mardan district, a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

In separate incidents in the district, a house totally collapsed and another was partially damaged due to rains, it said.

The district administration has geared up relief and rescue efforts in the rain-hit areas.

Under the PDMA relief compensation policy, Rs 300,000 (USD 1,860 approx) would be provided to the kin of each victim and Rs 100,000 (USD 620 approx) to those critically wounded, while Rs 30,000 (USD 186 approx) to Rs 100,000 would be given for reconstruction of fully damaged houses.

