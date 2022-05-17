Lahore, May 17 (PTI) Pakistani police on Tuesday arrested two terrorists who were involved in a deadly blast that ripped through a crowded market in Lahore's famous Anarkali market where Indian commodities are sold.

The Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), one of several ethnic insurgent groups active in the mineral-rich southwestern Balochistan province, had claimed responsibility for the blast that left three people dead and 28 injured on January 20.

Also Read | Pakistan Hit by Deadly Cholera Outbreak As Country Grips with Water Crisis Amid Heat Wave.

On Tuesday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said that it successfully nabbed two terrorists, including the main one involved in the Anarkali market blast.

“These terrorists -- Sanaullah and Abdul Razziq -- were apprehended with two IEDs, detonator, prima cord, remote control and batteries. Both terrorists arrived here from Balochistan to carry out further terrorist attacks on law enforcement agencies in Lahore and a train at the Railway Station Lahore,” the CTD said.

Also Read | Monkeypox Virus: Gay and Bisexual Men Asked to Be Alert as Viral Infection Cases Rise to 7 in UK.

“The terrorists involved in the Anarkali blast had arrived here from Balochistan. On an intelligence lead, the CTD tracked down both suspects when they reached Lahore. The suspects confessed their involvement in the Anarkali blast and disclosed their two more terror plans terrorist in Lahore,” the CTD said.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)