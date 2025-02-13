Berlin, Feb 13 (AP) A driver drove a car into a group of people in central Munich on Thursday, injuring around 20, including children, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the people were hit deliberately in the incident, which took place at a square near downtown Munich around 10:30 am.

Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger. A damaged Mini could be seen at the scene, along with debris including shoes.

About 20 injured people were being attended to, police said, and two of them were seriously injured.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident. He said that children were among those injured.

A demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured.

The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday. (AP)

