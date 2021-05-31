Rawalpindi [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): A 25-year-old man drowned in Pakistan's Jhelum River on Sunday while making a TikTok video, Dawn reported.

The deceased, identified as Sheikh Ali, drowned when he jumped into the Jhelum River along with his friend, while another friend of theirs was recording the video. Ali's friend knew how to swim and was able to make his way out of the river.

Divers of Rescue 1122 and Assistant Commissioner (PD Khan) Mian Murad Nekokara reached the spot and started an operation to retrieve the body of the man.

On May 20, a 19-year-old popular Pakistani TikToker was killed as his pistol went off accidentally while filming a video in Kabal tehsil on Wednesday. Kabal police confirmed that the incident occurred during the filming of a TikTok video, reported Dawn.

"According to our initial report, TikTok star Hamidullah, a resident of Maaband Shah Dherai, was filming a video showing a suicide scene for sharing with his followers on his account when the pistol went off," said DSP Kabal Hazrat Badshah.

According to eyewitness and friends of the deceased, "he planned to film a suicide video and arranged a pistol."

One of the eyewitnesses confirmed that when he put the pistol on his temple it went off accidentally. His friends said Hamid had also prepared tragic background music for the video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)