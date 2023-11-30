New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The 28th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Thursday.

The Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation and the Director-General, Boundary and Oceanic Affairs, of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and engaged in an open, constructive and in-depth discussion of proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh, MEA said in a press release.

They further agreed on the need to maintain peace and tranquilly along the border areas, ensure a stable situation on the ground and avoid any untoward incidents.

The two sides agreed to continue dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' Meeting at the earliest to achieve the above objective, the MEA release said. (ANI)

