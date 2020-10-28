New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The second meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue will be held in the digital video-conference format on October 28, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to an official release, Foreign Ministers of India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, will participate in the meeting. The Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will also attend the meeting as a special invitee.

"The Ministers will exchange views on a wide gamut of areas including political, security, economic and commercial, humanitarian and cultural spheres as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The Ministers will specifically deliberate on promoting connectivity and development partnerships in the region," said the release.

The inaugural meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue was jointly organized by India and Uzbekistan on January 13, 2019, in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

This was conceived as a platform for further strengthening cooperation between India and the Central Asian countries. (ANI)

