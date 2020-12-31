Kabul [Afghanistan], December 31 (ANI): At least three civilians were wounded after a blast in a car in PD7 of Kabul city on Thursday morning, Tolo News reported citing Kabul Police.

The explosion occurred in Chehel Sutoon area.

No fatalities have been reported yet.

In recent days, Afghanistan has witnessed an uptick in violence despite the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. (ANI)

