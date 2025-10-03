Rabat [Morocco], October 3 (ANI): At least three people died in Morocco's Leqliaa on Wednesday (local time) after security forces opened fire on them during violent protests against the alleged corruption and public spending decisions, Al Jazeera reported.

As per Al Jazeera, the Moroccan Interior Ministry said that the three people were killed during an attempt to seize weapons from them; however, no witness confirmed the development.

Hundreds have been injured; meanwhile, the Moroccan Association for Human Rights said that around 1000 people have been apprehended in the protests, Al Jazeera reported.

Amidst the escalating violence, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday (local time) stated that he is open to talks and dialogue to end the protests.

The protests have been organised by a loosely formed online group named 'Genz 212' and have been using social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram and gaming application Discord.

The protestors have highlighted the flow of billions of investment towards preparation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup through chants and posters. Many schools and hospitals lack funds and are currently in a dire state.

According to Al Jazeera, the protesters chanted, "Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?" and pointed out the under-construction new stadiums in the country.

The Moroccan Interior Ministry mentioned that hundreds of cars, banks, shops and public buildings were damaged by protestors in 23 country provinces.

However, in social media posts on Wednesday (local time), while discussing the protests, GenZ 212 group said that it rejected violence and was commited towards continuing peaceful protests.

The protestors said that they don't have any argument with the security forces, but with the government. The group on Thursday announced a peaceful protest as part of a civilised and responsible expression of their demands.

"Peaceful protests will be organised today, as part of a civilised and responsible expression of our demands," the GenZ212 group said as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

