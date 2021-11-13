Balochistan [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Three soldiers of the Pakistani Army were killed in two separate attacks in Balochistan on Saturday, local media reported.

The engagement took place in the Hoshab area of the province between the gunmen and the security forces in which two Pakistani soldiers suffered casualties, The Express Tribune reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Also Read | International Children’s Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children’s Prize for Waste Project.

Citing another incident, the newspaper reported that another soldier was killed in Balochistan while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED).

Earlier, two Pakistan police officers were killed in a bomb blast in Bajur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday morning.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

The bomb blast took place near Raghagan Dam, confirming that it had taken the lives of the police officers, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)