Atlanta (US), Dec 10 (AP) A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported.

Police said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.

Additional details were not immediately available. (AP)

