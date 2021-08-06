Fort Lauderdale (US), Aug 5 (AP) Coronavirus hospitalisations are once again surging as the more potent delta variant cuts across the country.

The number of people in the hospital in the US has more than tripled over the past month, from an average of roughly 12,000 to almost 43,000, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant has sent cases surging to 94,000 a day on average, a level not seen since mid-February.

Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all hospitalisations in the country. Louisiana and Georgia have some of the lowest vaccination rates, with 38% of their populations fully inoculated. Florida is closer to the national rate, at 49%. Most New England states are well over 60%.

Deaths per day have soared 75% in the past two weeks, climbing from an average of 244 to 426. The overall confirmed death toll stands at more than 614,000. (AP)

